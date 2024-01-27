International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide in Gaza

In a landmark decision, the International Court of Justice orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid. The court's decision has implications for Israel's actions and its allies' support.





South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Gaza ConflictSouth Africa has filed a claim of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing them of committing atrocities during the Gaza conflict. Israel has denied the allegations and plans to challenge the case. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for January.

Israel defends military actions in Gaza at World CourtIsrael's legal advisor argues that the military actions in Gaza are acts of self-defence against Hamas and other terrorist organizations. South Africa's accusations of genocide are called "grossly distorted".

Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Intervene in ICJ Proceedings Initiated by South AfricaPrime minister Anthony Albanese has signalled he will not intervene in the ICJ proceedings initiated by South Africa, which is in contrast with how his government handled a similar dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Prime minister suggests court cases like South Africa’s won’t bring peace between Israel and Palestine, as Penny Wong sets off for a trip to the Middle East and Palestine, declaring that the Australian government won’t participate in International court of justice (ICJ) proceedings initiated by South Africa. On the accusations of genocide levelled against Israel stemming from its bombardment of Gaza, but the prime minister went further on Monday by making clear his government would not intervene in the case either.

Israel's Assault on Gaza Enters Third Month with High Civilian Death TollIsrael's war on Hamas in Gaza has been ongoing for three months, resulting in a high civilian death toll and widespread displacement. The conflict began with aerial bombings and escalated with a ground assault. Thousands of people have been killed or buried under rubble, and hunger is rampant due to the constriction of aid deliveries.

Israel defends war in Gaza as legitimate defenseIsrael insists at the United Nations' highest court that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defense and accuses Hamas of genocide.

Israel Among Leading Jailers of Journalists, New Report ShowsIsrael has been identified as one of the top countries imprisoning journalists, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists. The number of journalists in detention globally has decreased, but press freedom remains undermined.

