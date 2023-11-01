Interest rates: Westpac economist Luci Ellis says multiple rate rises possible

The latest inflation figures have forced Luci Ellis to reverse course on Westpac’s earlier forecasts of no further rate rises.While Dr Ellis expects the RBA to raise the cash rate just one more time to 4.35 per cent at the November 7 board meeting, she says there is a possibility the cash rate could go even higher.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday took the unusual step of explicitly recommending the RBA further tighten monetary policy after its visiting economists concluded the economy was running above capacity and inflation was proving sticky.
Dr Ellis said the potential for manufacturing costs to increase globally was a risk to the medium-term inflation outlook that could make the RBA’s job harder in the future.“The global average rate of inflation for manufactured goods used to be pretty much zero-to-negative. If that changes to being something more like 2 per cent, then other things are not going to be able to have the same trends they did in order to meet the target.
“But in looking at the actual practice, in the end it comes down to governments and treasurers making appointments. But the review recommended more economic expertise on the board to challenge the governor, board members to work one day a week, increased interactions with the bank’s staff to inform decisions, and unattributed votes being published after each meeting.
