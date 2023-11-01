Interest rates: Westpac economist Luci Ellis says multiple rate rises possible

The latest inflation figures have forced Luci Ellis to reverse course on Westpac’s earlier forecasts of no further rate rises.While Dr Ellis expects the RBA to raise the cash rate just one more time to 4.35 per cent at the November 7 board meeting, she says there is a possibility the cash rate could go even higher.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday took the unusual step of explicitly recommending the RBA further tighten monetary policy after its visiting economists concluded the economy was running above capacity and inflation was proving sticky.

Dr Ellis said the potential for manufacturing costs to increase globally was a risk to the medium-term inflation outlook that could make the RBA’s job harder in the future.“The global average rate of inflation for manufactured goods used to be pretty much zero-to-negative. If that changes to being something more like 2 per cent, then other things are not going to be able to have the same trends they did in order to meet the target.

“But in looking at the actual practice, in the end it comes down to governments and treasurers making appointments. But the review recommended more economic expertise on the board to challenge the governor, board members to work one day a week, increased interactions with the bank’s staff to inform decisions, and unattributed votes being published after each meeting.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Record immigration putting pressure on the RBA to raise interest ratesAMP's chief economist Shane Oliver says immigration levels in Australia have gotten to the point where they are “way too high” and it’s adding to costs in the economy.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: IMF calls on RBA to hike interest rates in inflation fightThe leading financial body largely painted a positive picture of the Australian economy but said inflation remains too high.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Live updates: Australian shares rally, but building approvals plunge amid higher interest ratesThe Australian share market is trading higher, but fresh data shows building approvals dropping again and mortgage stress on the rise. Follow the day's events and insights as they happen with our business reporters on the ABC News live markets blog.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS On the Money: IMF says RBA should lift interest ratesThe IMF says the RBA should lift interest rates and the government should spend less on infrastructure to tackle inflation.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: IMF says Australia needs to raise interest rates further to control inflationAn independent assessment of Australia's economy suggests interest rates will need to lift higher and governments will need to pitch in to bring inflation down.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: International Monetary Fund says Australia needs higher interest ratesThe IMF’s annual review warns rates might have to climb for a little while longer while soaring infrastructure costs fan inflation.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕