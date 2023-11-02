Interest rates: This year’s big question will be a carry-over champion

But it hasn’t happened. Banks have failed, rates haven risen, yet the economy (and particularly the jobs market) has stayed resilient, which has only confused everyone and kicked the big can down the road.
“Excess savings are now almost depleted. The fiscal deficit is quite high. Government revenue is under pressure. So I think the market is going to have to digest a significantly slower US economy.” If inflation continues to be sticky, the Federal Reserve will have to keep interest rates at current levels for longer, and there is a higher risk of a hard landing.If inflation slows faster than expected, the Fed’s monetary policy stance will be automatically more restrictive from an inflation-adjusted perspective, and it will be able to ease rates.
Washington-based Pradhan is speaking on a trip to Australia, where he was booked to meet with big pension funds in Melbourne and asset managers in Sydney. He snuck in a trip to the Sydney Cricket Ground, before jetting off to Singapore.
One of his big themes is central bank balance sheets, and the likelihood they will be offloading government bonds built up in asset-purchasing programs through the pandemic. But the question is whether the market can absorb the debt, as well as fill governments’ ongoing debt programs and refinancing, and what impact it has on asset prices. It’s just another uncertainty for the mix.
