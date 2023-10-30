Interest rates: No cuts in sight as US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England expected to say inflation is still too high

A growing number of economists are pushing back the timing of rate cuts to the second half of next year – significantly later than previously thought.

The Bank of Japan, the Federal Open Market Committee and the BoE will hold policy meetings this week and are all expected to keep rates on hold. The BoJ will be the first of the three, and could surprise on Tuesday.

The BoJ is an outlier among its peers, having stuck to an ultra-loose policy despite the inflation backdrop. Some in the market say it could tweak its policy on bond-yield control in response to higher global rates. Its cash rate stands at minus 0.1 per cent, a level set in 2016 to spur economic growth. headtopics.com

“The recent uptick in inflation, consumer resilience, and a jump in inflation expectations together suggest the Fed will retain a hawkish bias, leaving the door open for a hike in December and/or January,” Mr Catril said. “Inflation and labour market data releases between now and then are going to be important, including non-farm payrolls on Friday.”consumer spending increased more than expected in SeptemberBond markets imply a 30 per cent chance of a rate increase to the range of 5.

“In the US, there is a strong connection between longer-term bond yields and mortgage interest rates, and higher bond yields do some of the work for the Fed. It is a bit of a replacement for an interest rate hike,” said Ms Clifton. headtopics.com

