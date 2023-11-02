Interest rates: Australian dollar rises on diverging Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank rate outlook

The $A rose 0.6 per cent to a three-week high of US64.38¢, pulling further away from a one-year low touched last week. The Australian dollar has tumbled more than 5 per cent this year, largely due to more attractive bond returns in the US than in Australia.

“The Fed looks comfortable with the way things are,” said Mr Hext, who does not expect the US central bank to lift rates again. Bank of America retained its rate increase call in December after concluding that Mr Powell left the door “wide open” for additional tightening. It noted, however, that it had become “an even closer call” after today’s meeting.Australian bond yields were dragged lower with the three-year rate, which reflects interest rate expectations, down 12 basis points to 4.36 per cent. The 10-year rate dropped 17 basis points to 4.8 per cent, off a 12-year peak of 4.98 per cent touched earlier this week.

“But if you were to look into 2024, the better US inflation profile with a current run rate close to 3 per cent against 4 per cent in Australia will allow the Fed to cut rates before we do.”

