It’s not just climate change we should be worried about according to researchers at the U-N’s University policy analysis centre.

It's singled out six areas of particular concern - they include global warming, the massive drain on groundwater or aquifer supplies, the melting of glaciers, the extraordinary increase in space junk and the accelerating extinction of species and their ecosystems.

And it's a problem in Australia where more than half a million properties are predicted to become uninsurable by 2030, mostly because of flooding. “What this means is to not think of humans and nature as separate entities, but really adopt a sort of coexistence with different natural processes. This would mean inviting more green spaces into our cities or allowing rivers to flow more naturally. And this would help a number of tipping points." headtopics.com

Ground water, according to the U-N, supports 40 per cent of the world's agriculture and it says the draining of these underground supplies is already having an impact. But by the year 2100, 40 per cent of the aquifer won’t support agriculture, challenging the food supplies of many countries who rely on American exports.The report says the area supplies 85 per cent of the India’s rice and 85 per cent of its wheat, but 78 per cent of wells are over exploited, which will leave ground water at critical levels by 2025.

This extract of an animated graphic created for the U-N University show how space debris has become one of these tipping points.

