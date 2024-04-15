Instagram Star Molly the Magpie Returns Home to Carers in Queensland

The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said in a statement today authorities have approved a specialised licence and reunited the bird with Gold Coast couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen after they agreed to several conditions.

The bird, who was made famous by his friendship with a Staffy named Peggy, was voluntarily surrendered to ﻿authorities more than 45 days ago. "The decision to return Molly has been made in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act 1992, following extensive legal advice."

