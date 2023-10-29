Inside the Conjouring House Aussie ghost hunter Amy put her phone on the table. What happened next will haunt her forever

Watching horror movies in your own home is terrifying enough but Adelaide couple Amy Waine and husband Jarrad Cutting like to take things a step further. They travel around the world looking for haunted homes in which to spend the night — with terrifying results. Most recently, the Aussie pair, who run the website Amy’s Crypt, went to the States with their eye on the Conjuring House, the Rhode Island farmhouse on which the Conjuring horror movies series is based.

Within minutes, the cat balls light up and the camera picks up a figure right next to them, as if someone or something has followed them into the basement. “Do you have something to say?” Amy -who has been feeling “gross and weird” during her time in the house - asks in the video as she places her phone on the table. The pair use a tool on the phone to pick up audio which paranormal investigators say spirits can use and manipulate to communicate.

