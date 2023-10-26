Inside Peter V’landys’ night with Albo and Joe Biden at the White House

Peter V’landys rubbed shoulders with the most powerful man on the planet on a night he believes will help deliver a multimillion-dollar financial windfall for the NRL.

Peter V’landys, CEO of Racing NSW and chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, during the dinner.Albanese last month invited V’landys to attend the glamorous state dinner alongside some of America’s most powerful and influential figures before the NRL’s push into the United States for next year’s season launch in Las Vegas.

“It was an honour to meet the president and the First Lady, but what it did for me was put me in a room with a lot of heavy hitters,” V’landys told the“In order for this to work in America you need support of the heavy hitters. You can’t get bigger than the people that were in that room. We’ve all exchanged contact details. They are going to be a massive help. headtopics.com

“We worked out that if all this goes to plan, it has the potential to generate hundreds of millions for rugby league. Not tens of millions – hundreds of millions.”The NRL has a five-year plan to crack the US market, with plans to play double-headers in Las Vegas over that period.

Guests at the state dinner hosted by President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at the White House.“What people don’t understand is the scale of America. There are 340 million people there,” V’landys said. “You need confidence in your sport. We have the greatest game of all. If I didn’t have confidence in our product, I wouldn’t be here. It’s entertaining, it’s brutal and will attract people. But we know it will only be as good as you implement it. headtopics.com

Read more:

brisbanetimes »

Inside Peter V’landys’ night with Albo and Joe Biden at the White HouseWhile meeting the President of the United States was a personal highlight, the ARLC chairman said a night of serious networking will help deliver a multi-million dollar windfall for the NRL. Read more ⮕

Inside Peter V’landys’ night with Albo and Joe Biden at the White HouseWhile meeting the President of the United States was a personal highlight, the ARLC chairman said a night of serious networking will help deliver a multi-million dollar windfall for the NRL. Read more ⮕

‘New era’: Albo’s lavish US welcomePrime Minister Anthony Albanese received a warm welcome as he met US President Joe Biden at the White House, with both leaders announcing a “new era” of strategic alliance between the two countries. Read more ⮕

Peter Dutton calls out government for being ‘slow to act’ on UkraineOpposition leader Peter Dutton says the Albanese government has been “very slow to act” on its military support for Ukraine in its invasion by Russia. “We want to see Ukraine liberated, and that happens more quickly if they’ve got the defence material support that they require,” Mr Dutton said during a press conference on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Government has been ‘completely distracted’ by the Voice: Peter DuttonOpposition leader Peter Dutton says the Albanese government has been “completely and utterly distracted” by the Voice to Parliament over the last 17 months. This comes as Mr Dutton called out the government for being “very slow to act” on its military support for Ukraine in its invasion by Russia. Read more ⮕

‘Shadow of his former self’: Peter Dutton takes aim at Anthony AlbaneseOpposition leader Peter Dutton says the Prime Minister is a “shadow of his former self” and is making all the “wrong decisions” for Australia. Mr Dutton says it is no wonder Australians are “switching off” Anthony Albanese due to his government’s renewable energy policies. Read more ⮕