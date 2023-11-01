Inside mind-blowing $1m luxury caravan

They were first unveiled during the Motorhome and Caravan Show in Birmingham in 2021 but for all the caravan fans out there — it may be unfortunate news that the incredible home is not up for grabs and remains one of Knauss Tabbert’s most unique concept designs.The recreational caravan is equipped with a range of high-end amenities, ranging from remote-controlled lighting and hi-tech entertainment systems.

Inside, there is a fully functioning kitchen with an oven, storage, a dining table, and a seating area. Picture: luxatic.com. A slender black dining table sits next to a large window and storage space fills the area above the seating.And if this wasn’t enough, a sizeable nano-tech cinema area is also part of the interior features, perfect for movie nights in while on the go.Additionally, it features charging space for a pair of electric bicycles at the rear end, and a hydraulically operated deck that completely opens the rear to the outside world.

All of the interior features are similar to what you would see on a superyacht but on a much smaller scale.A large lounge is located in the centre of the vehicle, and includes a frosted smart-glass dual-paned sliding door that can become fully transparent at the touch of a button.

Knauss Tabbert put a lot of thought into the security of the high-end motorhome and even developed an app for future buyers.

