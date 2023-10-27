Inside Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s urgent global climate campaign

Outside, it is one of those perfect Sydney spring days, 26 degrees and a breeze that’s soft on the face.

Dr Andrew Forrest addresses academics from the University of NSW and The University of Sydney on the risk of lethal heat. At another point, he grabbed an audience member’s hand and explained how he had once done the same thing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modhi, telling him that if he did not address climate change he would have blood not just on his fingers, but all the way up his arm.

It came to prominence around a decade ago, in large part due to the work of UNSW Professor Steven Sherwood, who attended the Sydney talk and was lead author of a 2010 paper that estimated when the wet bulb temperature reaches 35 degrees, the human ability to thermoregulate begins to fail, potentially causing death in under six hours., which some areas are already experiencing. Many of those live in parts of the world without access to air conditioning. headtopics.com

Such doomsaying has left some observers a little jarred. One of the first versions of the talk, delivered at the Boao Forum for Asia in Perth in August, was largely unnoticed by mainstream media but prompted performative sniggering among some climate sceptic commentators.

New studies, including those undertaken by Jay’s team, focus on more sophisticated modelling of the human body in a hot environment. Preliminary work suggests death can strike more commonly and at lower temperatures. headtopics.com

“Look, he’s, you know, he’s not wrong,” she said when pushed on her view of his talk. “Lethal humidity is one amongst many, many impacts of climate change that are going to make people’s lives worse.

