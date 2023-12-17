Inquest into Deaths of Detainees Raises Concerns about Mental Healthcare

Moses Kellie was ordinarily a quiet and clean man who attended church and had a knack for drawing life-like illustrations. But in his final days, his lips trembled, there was grass in his dreadlocks, his face was greasy and a foul odour followed him. He’d stopped showering, eating and leaving his room. He was seen staring into his bathroom cell in Villawood Immigration Detention Centre. It was in that where he was found hanging on January 25, 2019, and pronounced dead shortly after.

These eyewitness accounts were provided by detainees, guards and healthcare staff during hearings of a four-week coronial inquest into the deaths of Kellie and two other detainees – Muhammad Hafizuddin Bin Zaini, 26, and mother-of-two Leah Porter – in Villawood between 2019 and 2022. The inquest in front of NSW Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan concluded this week and scrutinises the adequacy of mental healthcare in the centres, particularly for people at risk of self-harm and suicid





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Dutton proposes 'migration zones' for released detaineesPeter Dutton suggests the creation of 'migration zones' to handle the release of people from immigration detention. This idea is met with criticism and concerns about its constitutionality.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

More detainees could be released after High Court decisionHome Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil confirms that more detainees could be released from immigration detention following a High Court decision. Opposition warns of unintended consequences.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

More detainees could be released after High Court decisionHome Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil confirms that more detainees could be released from immigration detention following a High Court decision. Opposition warns of unintended consequences.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian Border Force refuses to disclose monitoring plans for released detaineesThe Australian Border Force is refusing to divulge how 101 foreign detainees will be electronically monitored after their release into the community by the High Court, leaving questions over how the federal government will keep watch over them.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian Border Force refuses to disclose monitoring plans for released detaineesThe Australian Border Force is refusing to divulge how 101 foreign detainees will be electronically monitored after their release into the community by the High Court, leaving questions over how the federal government will keep watch over them.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

High Court Challenge Against Laws Monitoring Released DetaineesA Chinese refugee has filed a High Court challenge against emergency laws that allow authorities to monitor 93 people released from immigration detention using ankle bracelets and curfews. The refugee's lawyers argue that the measures are arbitrary and punitive.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »