The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week identified inmate Jason Budrow as the suspect in the August 23 attack on Flores at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, about 300km north of Los Angeles.

Jason Budrow in 2021 strangled and killed his new cellmate, serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe, who was known as the 'I-5 Strangler.' (California Department of Correction)"CDCR is limited in the amount of information it can provide on incarcerated people's housing for safety and security reasons," the agency said in an email.

The killing of Kibbe in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, roughly 50km southeast of Sacramento, earned Budrow another consecutive life sentence. An autopsy revealed that Budrow, then 40, strangled the 81-year-old Kibbe in their cell.In a letter to The San Jose Mercury News, Budrow wrote that he killed Kibbe on the day they became cellmates, though he had planned the murder for months after he saw a TV special about him and had sought to share a cell so he could carry it out. headtopics.com

The state would not say whether Flores was also in restricted housing at the time of the attack, which occurred somewhere between the recreational yard and the medical clinic. Authorities also haven't disclosed a possible motive.

Prison officials have recommended that prosecutors charge Budrow in the attack on Flores. They referred questions about whether charges would be filed or whether Budrow has a lawyer to the Fresno County district attorney's office, which didn't immediately respond to a Friday request for comment. headtopics.com

Smart, then 19, disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo on the state's scenic Central Coast over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

JBH ASX: JB Hi-Fi first-quarter sales fall; Good Guys tumblesThe retailer is well positioned in a tougher trading environment, CEO Terry Smart told investors at the AGM . Read more ⮕

School pays tribute to ‘adored’ Lilie James as suspected killer’s body foundNSW Police told devastated staff at St Andrews Cathedral School that the death of a young female coach in the gym bathrooms was “a completely unforseeable event”. Read more ⮕

School pays tribute to ‘adored’ Lilie James as suspected killer’s body foundNSW Police told devastated staff at St Andrews Cathedral School that the death of a young female coach in the gym bathrooms was “a completely unforseeable event”. Read more ⮕

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68Xi Jinping’s one-time political rival died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday morning. Read more ⮕

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68Xi Jinping’s one-time political rival died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday morning. Read more ⮕