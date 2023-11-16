Infrastructure Minister battles with states over funding for major projects

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King is engaged in a fierce battle with states over who should pay for billions of dollars in cost blowouts to major roads and railways, even after cutting 50 big projects and announcing $6.7 billion in additional funding. Releasing the government’s response to the independent 90-day review of the infrastructure budget, Ms King on Thursday announced that $7.3 billion would be saved from the axed projects and dozens more would be delayed.

Along with drawing down on about $8 billion in cash stashed away for cost overruns, the $7.3 billion will be directed to help fill a $33 billion blowout in the Infrastructure Investment Program as well as to smoothen spending over the decade to help ease inflation pressure. But Ms King is still in politically fraught negotiations over who will wear the remaining cost and might be forced to find billions of dollars more in funding as the states fight to push as much as possible onto the federal budge

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: More funding for Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop depends on housing prioritiesThe Commonwealth government could provide more funding for Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop if it can help advance the government’s housing priorities. However, federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King made it clear that any additional funding for the mega project hinges on the actual cost – an amount that is still in dispute.

Source: theage | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Infrastructure Department Considers Cancelling Special Allowances for Cargo Operators Infrastructure Department officials are considering cancelling special allowances given to major cargo operators to fly outside the Sydney Airport curfew after Scott Morrison wrote to Labor demanding it be scrapped.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

THEAGE: Melbourne Airport Rail Survives Federal Review as Infrastructure Projects Face CutsMelbourne Airport Rail has survived a federal review of infrastructure projects, with the Commonwealth deciding to push on with the long-awaited train line even as a feud erupts with the Allan government over who is to blame for delays. But one in 10 projects promised across the country face the axe to make financial space for major road, rail and bridge works that have blown out in cost by $33 billion.

Source: theage | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australia's Infrastructure Pipeline Review Recommends Cutting 80 ProjectsAn independent review of Australia’s $120 billion infrastructure pipeline has recommended cutting more than 80 road and rail projects and withdrawing funding from 36 projects subject to better planning. The review also found significant cost blowouts in existing projects.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SMH: NSW Infrastructure Projects Lose $1.4 Billion Federal FundingFederal funding has been axed for 17 infrastructure projects in New South Wales, including the western Sydney interchange connecting the M7 with the new M12 motorway to the city's second airport. The state government is disappointed with the decision, which will leave NSW projects in doubt and result in a $1.4 billion loss over the forward estimates.

Source: smh | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Israeli Minister Calls for UN Chief to Step Down Over War CommentA senior Israeli minister has criticized United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over a comment he made regarding the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The minister called for Guterres to step down, citing his failure to promote peace and his biased view on the situation.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »