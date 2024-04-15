Influencer's Revealing Outfit Stirs Controversy at Coachella

While there’s been divide over the line-up, the Coachella fashion hasn’t disappointed. But one influencer’s outfit is too revealing for some.This year’s Coachella is well and truly underway, and while there has been a mixed response to the line-up, there’s one thing that never disappoints: the fashion.

The turquoise design from Mermaid Lucia was tied to her body, leaving a trail of pearls and gems cascading across her shoulders, while flashing her bare skin. Fans wanting to share the look on TikTok had to hide her ‘exposed’ breast. Picture: TikTok/@jasminedaryaUnderstandably, the star’s 2 million fans loved it, with one writing: “This look is everything, it’s giving fairy, it’s giving mermaid, princess, star, stunning. absolutely stunning. Jaw is on the FLOOR.”Others noted the outfit signalled the return of the butterfly bra top, an iconic look from the 90s and early Noughties, which was once loved by a long line of stars – including Mariah Carey.

TikTok megastar Charli D'Amelio wore a see-through skirt with her undies showing. Picture: TikTok/CharliD'AmelioChloe Burrows flaunted her underboob in a tiny bra. Picture: Instagram/ChloeBurrows

