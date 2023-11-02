Inflation ‘lower than it would’ve been’ thanks to govt: Andrew Leigh

Inflation rose 1.2 per cent in the September quarter which was higher than was forecast, prompting calls for the Reserve Bank to raise rates when it meets next Tuesday. Mr Leigh says the government was able to deliver the first surplus in 15 years by making targeted savings but also by providing targeted cost of living relief where it is needed.

“The world is throwing a lot of price pressures at us right now … through oil prices and supply chain challenges, Mr Leigh told Sky News Australia. “We know that inflation is high and we are doing all we can to work alongside the Reserve Bank in reining it in.

“So you just had inflation figures coming down that showed very clearly that if it wasn’t for the government’s measures, childcare costs would’ve gone up 13 per cent. "Instead they went down six per cent; that energy price inflation and inflation in other areas was lower than it would’ve been had the government not taken those responsible cost of living measures.”

