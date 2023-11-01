Inflation is dying and bonds are a screaming buy

BlackRock, Vanguard, and Pimco think this has gone too far. So do Goldman Sachs and Nomura. The elite trade today is to bet against the inflationista chorus.I would go a step further. What has changed in the global economic system since COVID first erupted in Wuhan? We may discover that the deep causes of the zero-rate era are largely still with us.

There was too much global capital chasing too few investment opportunities and too little demand, made worse by mistimed fiscal austerity. , to borrow from Adam Posen at the Peterson Institute. It is in no position to launch the sort of massive stimulus that saved the world economy in 2008-09.The Chinese workforce is shrinking by three million a year. The economic trend growth rate – true growth based on proxy measures – has dropped to 3 per cent and is heading lower.

World trade as a share of GDP has recovered to its all-time high of 60 per cent. An IMF paper released last week concluded that the geopolitical upsets since 2020 have had less lasting impact than either 9/11 or the Cuban missile crisis.

Clearly, the real cost of borrowing has shot up violently across the world over recent months. The US Treasury is overloading the debt markets with a fiscal deficit nearing 8 per cent of GDP, made harder by the Fed’s quantitative tightening bond sales. America faces a refinancing wall of $US8 trillion over the next year.Dysfunctional politics on Capitol Hill are starting to irritate global creditors.

The Bank for International Settlements warned in July that erosion of this collateral risks setting off margin calls on derivatives contracts, setting in motion a “liquidity-credit risk spiral”. The current spike in bond yields is self-nullifying.Global inflation is yesterday’s story. Today’s story is that the world economy is slowing hard. The JP Morgan composite PMI survey of new orders in global manufacturing and services has fallen below the boom-bust line of 50, a rare occurrence.

