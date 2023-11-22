Inequality in Brazil. An aerial view of Paraisópolis, the biggest favela in São Paulo, next to a high-rise luxury development. The richest 1% of the global population produces twice as much carbon output as the poorest 66%, research from Oxfam shows. Luxury lifestyles including frequent flying, driving large cars, owning many houses, and a rich diet, are among the reasons for the huge imbalance.

Jason Hickel, an economist, argues: “We have to think about the rich in terms of how much they are depleting the remaining carbon budget. Right now, millionaires alone are on track to burn 72% of the remaining carbon budget for 1.5C. The purchasing power of the very rich needs to be curtailed. We are devoting huge amounts of energy to facilitate the excess consumption of the ruling class – in the midst of a climate emergency, that is totally irrational.” The polluting elite have an outsized influence on the climate in many ways, substantial though they are





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Icelandic women go on strike for 24 hours over gender inequality, including the prime ministerAcross the small island nation, schools and libraries were either closed or operated on limited hours as female staff stayed home, while hospitals said they would only handle emergency cases.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Twelve people dead after small plane crashes in BrazilTwelve people have died after a small plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon region. The aircraft went down near the main airport of Rio Branco. The plane was operated by local firm ART Taxi Aereo. The local government said the plane crashed right after take-off, killing everyone on board including an infant.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Brazil slave trafficker’s links to top bank spark debate over reparationsResearchers are at last revealing how slavery and the slave trade shaped the country’s institutions

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Brazil militarises key ports and borders to ‘suffocate’ organised crimeThe decision comes days after members of a criminal gang set fire to dozens of buses in Rio de Janeiro, apparently in retaliation for the police slaying their leader’s nephew.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brazil militarises key ports and borders to ‘suffocate’ organised crimeThe decision comes days after members of a criminal gang set fire to dozens of buses in Rio de Janeiro, apparently in retaliation for the police slaying their leader’s nephew.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Brazil militarises key ports and borders to ‘suffocate’ organised crimeThe decision comes days after members of a criminal gang set fire to dozens of buses in Rio de Janeiro, apparently in retaliation for the police slaying their leader’s nephew.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »