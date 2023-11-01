Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke urged by business to start from scratch on casual employment rule change

ACCI chief executive officer Andrew McKellar said the legislation should be completely overhauled ahead of debate in parliament in early 2024. “The existing definition of casual employment provides certainty and is consistent with the common law. The current conversion right already offers casual employees adequate pathways to part-time or full-time employment.”Other signatories to the new statement include the National Farmers Federation, Restaurant and Catering Industry Association and the Australian Industry Group.

Teal MP Allegra Spender and says Workplace Relations minister Tony Burke has yet to convince her to support the second tranche of workplace relations legislation.“There is still a lot of work and a long way to go working through the reforms on the table and many more concerns that still need to be addressed.”

“What is the problem they’re trying to solve? Because it feels like they’re using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

