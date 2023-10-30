Industrial Region in France Takes Steps to Capture CO2 Emissions

Now the area close to the Belgium border -- one of Europe's industrial powerhouses -- wants to catch its pollution before it escapes.

In Rety, about an hour's drive from the port city, a never-ending stream of lorries brings limestone to a plant run by Belgian giant Lhoist, the world leader in quicklime production. "We have the capacity to produce 700,000 tonnes of quicklime a year, so we emit about an equivalent amount of CO2," said Yves Boraccino, the manager of the plant in Rety, where nearly every surface is coated in white dust from a nearby quarry. Two-thirds of that CO2 is belched out of the plant's chimneys during the limestone calcination process.In 2025, the site hopes to start equipping itself with a new mini-factory to capture the CO2.

But there are still big questions over technologies that are in their infancy, and the world does not have much time. Lhoist has turned to industrial gas giant Air Liquide for help to capture carbon emissions from its Rety plant. headtopics.com

The CO2 will then be separated off and piped to a terminal in Dunkirk that will hold 1.5 million tonnes of the gas when it opens in 2028. The Lhoist site in Rety is not the only one in the area aiming to clean up its act.

"From there, it could be taken by ship to deep geological storage sites in the North Sea," Boraccino said. That would enable steel giant ArcelorMittal, which is testing a different carbon capture procedure, to connect up to the terminal at some point in the future. headtopics.com

Carbon capture projects almost tripled globally in 2021 and have almost doubled again since then, according to the IEA.

