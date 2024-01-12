Industrial Dispute Causes Price Increase at DP World Ports

The price of transporting cargo to and from stevedore giant DP World’s ports has increased by a third as a result of a protracted industrial dispute between the maritime union and one of Australia’s largest stevedores, with fears of further cost pressures and havoc after three days of negotiations failed overnight. Dubai-based DP World said work at its Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle terminals had ground to a halt and skeleton staff were working at its Melbourne terminal.

The stevedore had earlier this week declared it would dock employees’ full pay from Friday if they took part in any industrial action.The Maritime Union of Australia accused DP World of escalating the industrial action, while the stevedore said the move was necessary to stop the union from prolonging the dispute. MUA assistant national secretary Adrian Evans said the parties were unable to reach an agreement following three days of meetings this week, and accused DP World of “squandering” the process by refusing to engage meaningfull





