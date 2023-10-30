Indonesians extend hotel spending spree to $270m with Sydney deal

Indonesia’s ultra-wealthy Karim family has added a fifth property to its rapidly expanding Australian hotel portfolio after buying The Old Clare Hotel in Chippendale on the Sydney city fringe for $61.8 million.
The acquisition of the 69-room boutique luxury hotels takes the value of the Karim family’s local accommodation platform to $270 million (including planned refurbishments), meaning it’s more than halfway towards a goal ofThrough Singapore-based Invictus Developments, which is led by Chayadi Karim the son of palm oil magnate Bachtiar Karim, the Karims have acquired five properties in just 12 months.
“As the tourism sector continues to thrive amidst the post pandemic recovery, we are very pleased to be able to find superb hotels across Sydney and Brisbane,” Chayadi Karim said.“Having set in stone our property improvement plans and management strategies, we remain committed to further investment within the Australian hotel sector. headtopics.com
The hotel on Kensington Street was developed out of an old pub (The 1939-built Clare Hotel) and a neighbouring administration building in 2015 by hotelier and restaurateur Loh Lik Peng. Mr Peng is the CEO of Unlisted Collection, which operates five hotels and 20 restaurants in Singapore, Ireland, London and Shanghai.Sydney Morning Herald), The Clare Bar, a rooftop bar and a swimming pool.
“I am pleased to be handing over the hotel to Invictus, who I know will be the best long-term guardians to continue the legacy of this historic property,” he said.A photo of the foyer of the Old Clare Hotel. headtopics.com
Selling agent Ms Wales said the strong outcome achieved for The Old Clare Hotel – the sale price equates to almost $900,000 per room key – was a reflection of investor interest in Sydney hotels.