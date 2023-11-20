Indigenous people to manage new park in Melbourne's north

An extensive stretch of public and private land along the Merri Creek corridor in Melbourne’s outer north will be handed back to the Wurundjeri and Woi-wurrung people to be managed as a new park. More than half of the land designated to be returned to Indigenous management will need to be acquired by the state government, which has committed to the project as part of its $315 million suburban parks program.

The sprawling parkland, to be named marram baba Merri Creek, will be 2778 hectares, more than 16 times larger than Royal Park. It will follow the course of Merri Creek for more than 34 kilometres, from the urban fringe suburbs of Beveridge and Kalkallo to the industrial estates of Campbellfield, ending where the creek flows beneath the M80 Ring Road. It will include several areas of critically endangered grasslands that must be protected under federal environmental laws





