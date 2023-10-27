Indigenous man released after 12 years behind bars for murder he didn't commit

A man who spent 12 years behind bars for a murder he was not present for has been released from a Northern Territory prison.

Zak Grieve, who spent 12 years behind bars for a murder he was not present for, has been released from a Northern Territory prison. (Justice for Zak Grieve / Facebook) Buttery was in a relationship with Niceforo, who the judge found was a "very frightening individual" who had physically abused her.

Malyschko and Darren Halfpenny - who earlier pleaded guilty - attacked Niceforo in his flat where Malyschko bludgeoned him to death with a spanner while Halfpenny held him in a headlock. "I take no pleasure in this outcome," Justice Dean Mildren said in 2013 of the harsher sentence meted out to Grieve, who was not present during the murder.READ MORE:Grieve was 19 when he was charged and his story made international headlines, culminating in a documentary series and several books.Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the government is not planning on changing the laws. headtopics.com

"There are some crimes where the community expectation is that there is a minimum mandatory period of incarceration, and I don't have intentions of changing that."

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Murrin Bridge Indigenous community almost doubles preschool capacity and adds services including Centrelink, bankingA University of Technology Sydney academic helps expand the Murrin Bridge community preschool and community services hub after discovering his ancestral connection to the former Indigenous mission on his 40th birthday. Read more ⮕

Culturally-sensitive resources launched in bid to prevent stillbirths in Indigenous and CALD communitiesThe rate of stillbirths is higher in migrant, refugee, and First Nations communities — up to twice the rate of the general population. Read more ⮕

Inside Australia's child protection system, where experts say Indigenous mothers are being 'punished'Lenah arrived at a local park, expecting to meet with a child protection worker she thought would help find her family accommodation, but instead she found police and departmental officials lining the street. Read more ⮕

Was Bennelong Australia’s most misunderstood Indigenous man?Kate Fullagar tells history in reverse in her innovative biography of both Captain Arthur Phillip and Woollarawarre Bennelong. Read more ⮕

Was Bennelong Australia’s most misunderstood Indigenous man?Kate Fullagar tells history in reverse in her innovative biography of both Captain Arthur Phillip and Woollarawarre Bennelong. Read more ⮕

Colonial statues could have plaques revised under push by Indigenous councillorThe City of Sydney will review 25 statues to "reassess the one-dimensional accounts of past events," and may add alternate plaques and signage to the figures. Read more ⮕