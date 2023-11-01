Indigenous language app Gurray gives First Nations words pride of place for learning and preserving

Gurray, named after the Wiradjuri word for "change" or "refreshment", is a keyboard extension which shows its users contextually relevant words in one of seven Aboriginal languages as they type, which can then replace the English word.
"I don't know of anything like it for any language on Earth, but I can see that it has a lot of potential for future development to make it more comprehensive."Created by the WCC (Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation) Language Program, Gurray offers translations into seven languages – Barngarla, Latji Latji, Mutti Mutti, Nari Nari, Tati Tati, Wadi Wadi and Yorta Yorta – with plans to expand to more in the future.
"It's something to be used as part of a toolkit in addition with physical resources, but also most importantly, the way that language has been taught for thousands of years, which is face to face.Gurray can translate English words into Barngarla, Latji Latji, Mutti Mutti, Nari Nari, Tati Tati, Wadi Wadi, and Yorta Yorta languages."I think it's a nice addition to the ecosystem of apps and materials that people can make use of to support their language learning," he said.
"It will make it easier for people who want to use language words in their texts, over time as they use them … it helps you remember it and use it appropriately in your text," he said. "It allows for people to have that connection to their ancestors. There's that connection to the land, to their ancestors, from where they've come from," she said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕