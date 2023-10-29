India's Stunning Bowling Performance Leads to 100-Run Win Against England

India has stayed perfect as Mohammed Shami bowled a stunning opening spell to give the hosts a 100-run win and heap more agony on England's shambolic Cricket World Cup defence.England has lost four straight games and been dismissed for under 200 three times in a rowEngland's next game is against Australia on Saturday

Shami and Jasprit Bumrah tore through England's top order in a fiery exhibition of pace and seam movement after India was put into bat and scored only 9-229 in 50 overs on a tough pitch, with player of the match Rohit Sharma contributing 87 runs off 101 balls.Shami finished with 4-22 in seven overs, while Bumrah returned 3-32 in 6.5 overs as England suffered yet another batting collapse to be all out for 129 in 34.5 overs, crashing to a fifth defeat in six games.

England faltered after its openers put on 30 runs, which proved to be the biggest partnership of the run chase. Bumrah bowled Dawid Malan in the fifth over for 16, with Joe Root trapped LBW for a golden duck – plumb in front, shuffling across the stumps. headtopics.com

After Bumrah's hat-trick was denied, Shami was on one himself at the other end as Ben Stokes went for a slog and was bowled in the eighth over for a 10-ball duck. The very first ball of Shami's next over, Jonny Bairstow played on to his stumps as England fell to 39-4 in 9.1 overs.

The pacers' opening salvo saw England lose 4-9 in 26 balls, with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 27 off 46. Famous for pulling off remarkable run chases at Test level in the so-called "Bazball" era under Brendon McCullum, England's only win of the tournament came while batting first in their second match against Bangladesh.ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that’s making headlines. headtopics.com

