| India ’s ruling party has pledged to focus on infrastructure and keep popular subsidies in place in its election manifesto as Prime MinisterThe Bharatiya Janata Party highlighted four key areas, vowing to improve opportunities for underprivileged India ns, women, youth and farmers. The manifesto was released just days before voting begins on April 19. Results will be released on June 4.

“India needs a stable government when the world is going through turmoil and conflict,” Mr Modi said at the launch of the manifesto in New Delhi on Sunday. “Reform, perform is our identity.”Several BJP leaders speaking at the launch touted Mr Modi’s pledges, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it “as good as 24-carat gold”.

Even so, the economy is not growing fast enough to absorb the millions of young people who join the workforce every year. A skills-jobs mismatch and poor schooling means almost a third of graduates are unemployed.Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said Mr Modi’s government had a “decent track record of achieving past manifestos”, adding that the latest program aimed to improve social and economic inclusivity.

The opposition has also accused Mr Modi’s government of using federal investigative agencies to target them. Two prominent leaders – Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of the central state of Jharkhand – were recently arrested and jailed on corruption charges, which they say were politically motivated.

