is the latest high-profile mining sector figure to wade into the hot Pilbara lithium sector, getting exposure on Friday to tenements in the geological region known as the Tabba Tabba shear.

Mr Kumova is the biggest shareholder in micro-cap explorer Industrial Minerals, which doubled in value on Friday after buying an option to extract lithium from tenements owned by an unlisted quarrying company.Industrial Minerals told the ASX that only one of the 442 holes drilled on the tenement previously had been assayed for lithium; but that one hole contained relatively high-grade intercepts of 3.73 per cent lithium.

Those assays were conducted in the 1990s when the tenement was being explored for feldspar, sources said. At the time, lithium was a low-value byproduct of little interest to investors and explorers. Industrial Minerals shares were at 45¢ this week but traded as high as $1.08 on Friday morning on the back of the deal. It fell to 93¢ by the afternoon.Investor enthusiasm toward Friday’s deal comes after an intense fortnight of dealmaking in the lithium sector, particularly in the region around the tenements acquired by Industrial Minerals. headtopics.com

The tenements are within a 20 kilometre area that is being closely watched by acquisitive lithium giants Mineral Resources and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera.Mineral Resources had been sounding out Wildcat shareholders

Exploration company Calidus Resources told the ASX this week that Fortescue Metals has also found a lithium resource in the Tabba Tabba shear. Fortescue declined to comment this week when asked byIndustrial Minerals will have to pay $50,000 in cash and $100,000 in shares if it takes up the option acquired on Friday. It will also have to fund the first $100,000 of drilling.A former stockbroker, Mr Kumova owns just over 12 per cent of Industrial Minerals. headtopics.com

