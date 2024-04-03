Increasing Amount of Cocaine Found on New South Wales Beaches

An increasing amount of cocaine is being found washed up on New South Wales beaches, including Freshwater and North Curl Curl in Sydney. More than 250kg of the class-A drug has been found on NSW beaches since December as soaring Australian demand drives the illegal trade. The five parcels were discovered early on Monday morning at Freshwater beach and North Curl Curl beach, and have been seized for forensic examination by officers from the Northern Beaches police area command.

They have a street value of close to $1m. The most recent discovery was made in early March 2024 on the mid-north coast, when a 1kg block of cocaine washed ashore at Nambucca Heads. The cocaine had been in the ocean for no more than six weeks before washing ashore, the commander of the organised crime squad said

