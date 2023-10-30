Increase in Mortgage Arrears Raises Concerns in Australia

have been jacked up from a record low 0.1 per cent in May last year to 4.1 per cent by June.﻿Reserve Bank of Australia

"The earlier people reach out, the faster banks can help. Don't tough it out on your own," association chief executive Anna Bligh said. However, according to global ratings agency S&P, the number of households that have fallen a month or more behind in mortgage repayments over the past year has increased in every state and territory.

Over the coming months, another 550,000 Australians will roll off fixed mortgages and onto much higher variable rates. The Equifax arrears data appears to tally with recent statistics from market research company ﻿Roy Morgan which they claimed showed t﻿here have never been more Australians "at risk" of mortgage stress. headtopics.com

