Increase GST and superannuation tax: OECD

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been urged to consider removing GST exemptions on private school fees and healthcare, while compensating low-income households for raising more revenue from Australia’s globally low consumption tax.
Without tax reform to repair the budget’s long-term structural deficit, there was a “risk” of a higher reliance on income tax paid by working-age people as the population aged, the Paris-based OECD said in its economic survey of Australia released on Friday.
"Revenue should be raised through reducing exemptions in the goods and services tax base and consideration should be given to raising the rate."To offset any regressive effects, compensation to low-income households should be provided.
“This implies that income channelled through the schemes is undertaxed over the lifecycle, particularly for richer people with high marginal tax rates,” the OECD said.“A package of changes includes taxing superannuation earnings in retirement at 15 per cent and capping pre-tax contributions at $20,000.”“only 18 per cent of Australians aged 65 and above pay income tax”.
"The number of trusts has grown rapidly over the past two decades with these vehicles potentially used to reduce household tax liabilities by splitting income to use all beneficiaries' tax-free thresholds.
“GST revenues as a share of both total taxation and GDP have been falling over the past decade and are expected to continue doing so with a rising share of GST-free items in household consumption bundles,” the OECD said.