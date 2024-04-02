Incorporating a Cleansing Facial Brush into Your Skincare Routine

For me, cleansing is one of the most important steps in my skincare routine. After a long day, there is nothing more exhilarating than applying my oil-based cleanser, rubbing over my mascara and watching the various colours that sat on my face for 12 hours drain away in the sink. But oftentimes, even after a second cleanse with a foamier product, I find product is still building up and coming off on my pillow at night, proving that I’m still not getting every last swipe of makeup off.

When I visited a renowned Sydney facialist recently, she mentioned that it might be worth incoporating a cleansing facial brush into my routine to stop this from happening, so I took her up on the offer. Don’t be deterred by a fear of over-exfoliation though, these facial brushes are incredibly gentle and simply lift off the outer layer of dead skin cells and debris. Amazon Australia is currently selling a FOREO LUNA 3 cleansing brush for $11

