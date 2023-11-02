‘Inconvenience’ AFL fans want scrapped

Declaring their own polling found just 13 per cent of supporters were in favour of the floating fixture and that 90 per cent wanted “fixture certainty”, the AFLFA attempted to take their cause to AFL but received “no response”.

AFLFA president Ron Issko said the continuation of the floating fixture could even impact club memberships. “We have to bear in mind that changes in cost of living have shifted significantly in the past 12 months. Fans want to know if there is value in buying a membership by identifying how many games they are likely to attend by seeing a full fixture,” Issko said.“The floating fixture was born out of necessity during the Covid-19 period when the AFL needed to be agile and innovative but that time has clearly passed.

Issko made the point that no other sporting code in the world, or in Australia, had a floating fixture with unknown scheduling of more than 60 games across the final weeks of the season. After locking in only the opening nine rounds of the 2022 season, the AFL moved away from a floating fixture as a response to crowds dropping to their lowest levels in 26 years that season.

But the idea was not shelved completely, with the first 15 rounds 2023 locked in, with rounds 16-23 left open to allow for the best games to be in the best TV timeslots. Citing the need to prepare work and travel arrangements ahead of time, the AFLFA wants any element of the floating fixture abandoned in 2024.

“On behalf of our fans we call for fixture certainty in 2024 and want the full fixture announced,” Issko said.A vacancy at the West Coast Eagles could be filled by a former AFL coach turned trailblazer for the transgender community.From the grand final footy fans will never forget to a finals controversy still being talked about today – it was a wild AFL season. What were the best performances? See the top 10.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: AFL Fixture for 2024 Season to be ReleasedThe AFL is set to release the fixture for the 2024 season, which is expected to be even longer. The opening weekend will feature four games held in New South Wales and Queensland, with preliminary final rematches and marquee matchups. Clubs have also requested more primetime games and fewer trips to smaller venues.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Red Bull ‘intends’ to keep Pérez for 2024 — but Hamilton’s quiet burn says it allF1: Post race at the Mexico GP, and Lewis Hamilton was dismayed watching back the vision of Sergio Perez crashing out on the opening lap.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: What’s the outlook for property prices in 2024?The property market has rebounded this year, but with another interest rate rise potentially on the cards, can it last?

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: What’s the outlook for property prices in 2024?The property market has rebounded this year, but with another interest rate rise potentially on the cards, can it last?

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: What’s the outlook for property prices in 2024?The property market has rebounded this year, but with another interest rate rise potentially on the cards, can it last?

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Environment scientist Tim Jarvis named SA Australian of the Year 2024 as recipients announcedEnvironmental scientist and activist Timothy Jarvis says he hopes his new title as South Australia's 2024 Australian of the Year would inspire people to help stop climate change in any way they can.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕