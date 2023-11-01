‘Incompetent dill’: Laurie Oakes slams Albanese over Voice failure

Former political journalist Laurie Oakes has questioned Anthony Albanese’s future as Australian Prime Minister following the failure of the Voice to Parliament referendum. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage

“When you handle something as big as the Voice as badly as he handled it, people are naturally going to assume that you're not handling other things very well either,” he said. Oakes added that he blamed the PM for the Voice’s failure, despite the federal government’s extensive efforts to help it succeed.

The Voice referendum failed on October 14 after 60 per cent of Australia voted no to enshrining an Indigenous Voice in the Constitution. Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton who provided the biggest challenge for the Voice when the Coalition announced it would not have bipartisan support, slammed the PM’s “self-interest” over the referendum.

