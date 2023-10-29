In the face of grim polling, can Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland Labor retain the state?

Polls show Annastacia Palasczuk and the Queensland Labor government is on shaky ground as the LNP prepares to go all-in at the next state election.Polls show Annastacia Palasczuk and the Queensland Labor government is on shaky ground as the LNP prepares to go all-in at the next state election.“What you see is what you get” has been Annastacia Palaszczuk’s unofficial political motto.

Few published state polls drilled this deep, but Labor sources estimate the party might have had a 60-40 advantage over the Liberal National party among women at the last election. That fact makes more recent polling very grim reading for Labor supporters.from August and September shows Labor trailing 53-47 among women across the state. The numbers are bad everywhere. The LNP leads among men (58-42), in north Queensland (55-45), central Queensland (63-37) and even in the south-east (53-47).

Mercifully for the Queensland public, the promotional video is actually clear evidence that Labor is not ready to campaign. Its vulnerabilities are writ large in the way Palaszczuk speaks mostly to the sorts of concerns of traditional Labor voters: health and hospitals, education, housing and social reforms. There seems to be a particular focus on measures targeted at women. headtopics.com

Labor MPs would have moved on Palaszczuk a few months ago, but party rules requiring a drawn-out leadership contest have fortified her position. But a bad election loss – or a hospital pass to a new leader in an election year – would threaten her legacy.

The LNP holds only four seats in Brisbane and has previously run conflicted, ineffective campaigns against Palaszczuk. In the process it has lost regional voters to rightwing fringe parties and lost any semblance of a foothold in the city. headtopics.com

Expect the LNP to look more like a party led by Tony Abbott – ruthlessly exploiting every possible political advantage, determined to win by any means possible after losing 11 of the past 12 state elections – than one too worried about collateral damage from its attacks.Labor is yearning for the comfort of its winning strategies from elections gone by. And it has begun by laying traps for Crisafulli.

Queensland's Premier learns from political damage as Labor and LNP begin unofficial election campaignsQueensland's premier insists she has learnt a lesson from a politically damaging few months, as Labor and the Liberal-National Party launch unofficial election campaigns a year out from polling day, writes Rachel Riga. Read more ⮕

Severe fire warnings issued across QueenslandQueensland authorities warn of extreme fire danger as more than 60 fires burn across the state. An emergency warning was issued for residents south of Gladstone just after midnight for a blaze burning near Lowmead and Colosseum. Two emergency warnings are in place for fires in the Western Downs region near the towns of Tara and Wieambilla. Read more ⮕

Star’s mid-match withdrawal rocks QueenslandStar all-rounder Michael Neser has withdrawn from Queensland’s Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania mid-innings and returned home for personal reasons. Read more ⮕

More urged to flee as Queensland fires spreadResidents across Queensland were told to evacuate in the middle of the night as the state’s fire emergency deepens. Read more ⮕

More residents told to evacuate as Queensland fires spread across Western Downs and Gladstone regions7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Residents evacuated in middle of the night from three fast-moving Queensland bushfiresFirefighters continue to battle major blazes near Tara, where more than 30 homes have already been lost Read more ⮕