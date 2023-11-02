‘In tatters’: Ley scathing of Labor’s energy policy

Speaking to Sky News Australia following the speech, Ms Ley slammed the Treasurer’s comments as a “broken promise”. “I am here in the Hunter, I am visiting our hard-working resources sector, businesses and employees and telling them that we care about their future.

“And we are going to be looking for subsidies, private investment, whole complicated mix of policies that everybody knows will not work.” “We have and we know that you have to take care along the way not to crash our businesses and industries to have renewable, affordable baseload power at the centre of what you are doing,” Ms Ley replied.

“But by acknowledging, as they pretty much have, that they won’t reach that, that is sending a terrible message to these communities.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Deputy Prime Minister attends AI Conference after landmark agreementThe US President has signed a landmark agreement on Artificial intelligence, triggering Australia’s deputy PM to attend a global summit.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Deputy PM rejects Covid inquiry attacks on Boris Johnson’s leadership as ‘very partial’Oliver Dowden says ‘former prime minister will give a full account of himself’ at Covid inquiry as he defends Johnson’s leadership

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Boris Johnson ‘unbelievably bullish’ over Covid, top civil servant tells inquiryThen deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara says her attempts to raise concerns were ignored

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Matt Hancock ‘repeatedly told cabinet he had a plan to deal with Covid’ before pandemic hit UKFormer deputy cabinet secretary tells Covid inquiry Hancock’s plans never materialised despite assurances

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Not clear at all’: Sky News host clashes with Sussan Ley over Coalition’s net zero pathwaySky News host Laura Jayes has clashed with Deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley over the level of “opacity” in the Coalition’s net zero pathway. Ms Ley criticised Treasurer Jim Chalmers for giving up on the government’s energy policy and its “unrealisable goal” of 82 per cent of renewable electricity in the grid by 2030.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Absence of humanity’: Helen MacNamara’s evidence to Covid inquiryFormer deputy cabinet secretary describes misogyny, lack of planning and over-confidence in government’s pandemic response

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕