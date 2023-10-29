In abandoning support for an Indigenous treaty, Queensland’s LNP is playing with people’s lives

‘The LNP has missed an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in addressing the historical wrongs done to First Nations peoples.’The LNP’s blatant lane-change exposes them for what they are – political opportunists willing to abandon First Nations communities in a brutal game of political brinkmanship.This path, charted with the active involvement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Queenslanders, culminated in the passing of the Path to Treaty Act with bipartisan support in May.

The act is simply setting a process in motion. Within Queensland, the various First Nations communities will each decide for themselves what kind of treaty – if any – will best serve their needs and then enter into treaty negotiations with the state.

The referendum did not divide this country: it exposed it. Now the racism and ignorance must be urgently addressed | Aaron Fa’AosoAs its very base level, a treaty is an agreement that must be settled by the two treaty partners, the state and the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander treaty party. headtopics.com

It should go without saying that if an issue – such as compensation – cannot be agreed, there will be no treaty. Treaty is also not compulsory, and it’s not time limited. Some communities might seek to launch into negotiations with government immediately, others might wait and see. In many cases, it is anticipated that the treaties will enshrine the ability of each community to have a say in how services are delivered, how they govern themselves and how they interact with government.places significant emphasis on sharing information.

The work is already well under way, so the decision by the LNP to retract its support for treaty represents an abrupt departure from the path of reconciliation upon which Queensland has embarked. It is disheartening to see a bipartisan commitment to this crucial issue unravel, particularly when so much progress has already been made. And yet despite the LNP’s stance, this work will persevere. headtopics.com

Queensland's Premier learns from political damage as Labor and LNP begin unofficial election campaignsQueensland's premier insists she has learnt a lesson from a politically damaging few months, as Labor and the Liberal-National Party launch unofficial election campaigns a year out from polling day, writes Rachel Riga. Read more ⮕

Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum's failure hit Aboriginal tourist sector hard, leaders sayMany in the Aboriginal tourism industry spend their days sharing their culture with the wider community. An industry leader says some want out of the sector after the referendum. Read more ⮕

Indigenous elders move to ban boats passing through Horizontal FallsIndigenous elders in Western Australia are working to stop boats passing through the gaps at the popular tourist destination Horizontal Falls. Read more ⮕

Aboriginal elite have been letting down Indigenous kids for decades – their rejection of Price’s proposal is nothing newThe Indigenous establishment’s rejection of a Royal Commission into Aboriginal child sex abuse has vindicated the decision of Australians to vote No at this month's referendum. Read more ⮕

‘Good on you for having a try’: Albanese quizzed about the Voice in USMembers of the Biden administration have asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the reasons for the defeat of the Indigenous Voice. Read more ⮕

‘Good on you for having a try’: Albanese quizzed about the Voice in USMembers of the Biden administration have asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the reasons for the defeat of the Indigenous Voice. Read more ⮕