Impending Shutdown of Maryland Coal Plant Threatens Power for Millions

Federal energy regulator has revealed an imminent coal plant closure that provides electricity to 65 million consumers could be "potentially catastrophic". A power grid operator warns that the shutdown of a coal-fired power plant in Maryland will severely threaten electricity supplies. The plant's operator plans to deactivate the plant in June 2025.





