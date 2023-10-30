Immense ambition: Book club favourite takes to the stage

brings Pip Williams’ best-selling novel to the stage of Sydney Theatre Company, via an adaptation by Verity Laughton, directed by Jessica Arthur. It tells of Esme Nicolls, who grows up playing at her father’s feet in the “scrippy”, the scriptorium, where a dedicated team of lexicographers is compiling the Oxford English Dictionary.Credit:From Esme’s earliest days her world is shaped by the use and meaning of words.

The regional accents and muddy dialogue do not help. In the second act, as the passage of time slows and we focus on the unconventional and passionate woman that Esme has become, the play draws us in. Above is a secondary stage whose back wall becomes a screen, used to help us navigate the rapid passing of time and place. Taken together it is an embodiment of the Dictionary, and of history itself: tiny details contributing to a grand narrative.

There is a moment towards the end that might just encapsulate the immense ambition of the entire enterprise. Esme wants to take the hand that is being offered by her soon-to-be lover, Gareth (Raj Labade) but must first share with him her colourful past.The confession takes the form of an intricate fast-forward pantomime of what we’ve already witnessed, a flash of vivid memories playing out. headtopics.com

This was even more of a problem in Bach’s Violin Concerto in D minor, a reconstruction from the same composer’s Harpsichord Concerto in D minor of the presumed original violin work, now lost, of which the harpsichord concerto is thought to be an arrangement. Here the violin tone struggled to cut through in the slow movement and in the outer movements the intonation was not at the standard of professional performance.

Here, under Schayegh’s direction, the orchestral players emphasised drawn sustained notes and well-shaped phrases, rather than their customary spiky articulation, which brings crispness but which can be overdone. The balance, however, was a little thick and unvaried. headtopics.com

