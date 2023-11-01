HEAD TOPICS

IMF backs more RBA rate rises

SkyNewsAust1 min.

The International Monetary Fund says interest rates need to rise further in Australia. The increase of rates is an attempt to bring down inflation, which remains stubbornly high. Independent Analyst Evan Lucas told Sky News Australia that we need to get sticky inflation “back under control”.

News Source

SKYNEWSAUST

“If we were to leave inflation at the current level which is about five per cent – for another three to five years – a dollar today is $1.32 in five years’ time,” he said.

Australia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: IMF urges RBA on rates; Protect Gaza civilians: PM; EY’s tax scandalRead everything that’s happened in the news so far today.
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: IMF calls on RBA to hike interest rates in inflation fightThe leading financial body largely painted a positive picture of the Australian economy but said inflation remains too high.
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS On the Money: IMF says RBA should lift interest ratesThe IMF says the RBA should lift interest rates and the government should spend less on infrastructure to tackle inflation.
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: IMF backs further interest rate rises from the RBAThe International Monetary Fund has backed the potential decision of the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates again. Sky News business reporter Edward Boyd says the IMF released a “pretty significant” statement in which they revealed growth targets for Australia’s economy heading into 2024.
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: IMF issues dire inflation warning ahead of RBA rate decisionThe International Monetary Fund has called on the Reserve Bank to beef up its plan to tackle inflation ahead of this month’s interest rate decision.
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: IMF says Australia needs to raise interest rates further to control inflationAn independent assessment of Australia's economy suggests interest rates will need to lift higher and governments will need to pitch in to bring inflation down.
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕