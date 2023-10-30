Image shows everything wrong with cricket

In Monday’s clash between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder at UTAS Stadium, openers Lizelle Lee and Elise Vilani were making a strong start for Hobart before a controversial moment.Lee thought she had guided a delivery from Heather Knight down towards third man and went wandering out of her crease, only for Thunder wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson to take the ball in her gloves and knock the bails off.
Fox Cricket’s Ben Homer said in commentary: “Tahlia Wilson asking the question. Lizelle Lee, it’s a nervous look on her face. Wilson thought initially there may have been an edge and then Lizelle Lee’s gone walkabout here, I’m knocking the bails off.Kirby Short added: “I can’t believe that at this level. That’s a genuine howler.Last season it was revealed the DRS system would be used in 24 of the 59 WBBL matches — the games broadcast on Channel 7.
Even without DRS, how is that stumping not looked at? Thatâs quite embarrassing for a competition like theThis is why there needs to be a third umpire for ANY WBBL game on Fox or 7. Actually ridiculous how many dismissals have and havenât been given out.However, incidents like this will no doubt increase calls to fast-track the technology. headtopics.com
Homer said: “Things have got a bit ragged since that not out decision and I just wonder whether the (Thunder) players knew she was out.” Lee was on 12 at the time of the stumping but took full advantage of her reprieve, scoring 91 off 54 balls before she was eventually dismissed in the last over.‘Not the news I was hoping for’: Huge Healy blow