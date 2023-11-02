‘Ignored’: Protest held outside parliament over native forest logging

Speaking at the start of the event, one woman encouraged the pack to"talk to any politicians" as they"need to understand" the impact of logging. About 30 demonstrators from the Bob Brown Foundation, a Tasmanian-based organisation, rallied together on Thursday to protect the habitat of Swift Parrots. Picture: SkyNews.com.

"In Tasmania, we are witnessing the wiping out of the Swift Parrot and continued logging at all costs. What a tragedy when governments prefer to ignore the science and keep logging." Demonstrators fear nesting sites will be"destroyed" this summer if native forest logging continues. Picture: SkyNews.com.au

"Sustainable Timbers Tasmania (STT) recognises the cultural value of these trees and has well developed policies and procedures in place for the on going protection of giant trees," Mr Rockliff said in August.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: High-ranking Tasmanian public servants named under parliamentary privilege over potential misconduct allegationsA number of senior Tasmanian public servants are named by an Independent MP under parliamentary privilege as people who may be facing misconduct notices over the way reports of child sexual abuse were handled.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Boris Johnson ‘unbelievably bullish’ over Covid, top civil servant tells inquiryThen deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara says her attempts to raise concerns were ignored

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABC730: Why the Voice to Parliament referendum failedTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Serbia’s president dissolves parliament and calls early electionAleksandar Vučić’s party won last vote less than two years ago but has been under pressure over ties with Kosovo and shootings in May

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Serbia’s president dissolves parliament and sets date for early legislative voteAleksandar Vučić sets election for 17 December as Europe and US keep close eye on region amid concerns between Serbia and Kosovo

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Nicholas Reed, who set fire to the doors of Old Parliament House during a protest, is sentenced to jailNicholas Reed, one of the men convicted of setting fire to Old Parliament House in December 2021, will spend eight months in prison.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕