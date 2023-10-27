‘Ignorant’ journalists allowed Hamas terrorists to ‘write their headlines’

Mr Houghton said it was"increasingly important" to attribute information correctly as the war between Israel and terror group Hamas intensifies.

“One week on from that failure and news bulletins are still being led with unverifiable death tolls figures which entirely come from this terror group.” “When you consider that the hospital bombing allegations make up 500 of that figure, you start to see how wildly inflated these figures could be,” he said.

"We now know the hospital itself was not bombed, but instead, it was a car park, and many military experts say the damage of the car park is more consistent with a death toll of 50, rather than 500."Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton has slammed The New York Times for its decision to re-rehire Hitler-praising journalist Soliman Hijjy. headtopics.com

"When that's the maniac giving your newsroom on-the-ground intel, it is no wonder the Times got the hospital bombing story so wrong." Mr Houghton criticised the publisher for its"dangerous and"appalling" judgment in its decision to bring the “evil maniac” journalist back into its fold.SBS bosses receive ‘thrashing’ in Senate Estimates following heated Voice interview

