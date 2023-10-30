If you think our tax system is fair, you’re probably older than me

If I were to propose to you that people earning the same amount of income should pay about the same amount of tax, you would probably agree. It’s only fair, right?

Most of these don’t apply to someone starting off in their career. Unlike many older generations, most young people haven’t built up wealth by owning assets like housing, or an income stream through owning large amounts of shares. And withdrawing from super isn’t really an option. Young people’s main source of income is wages.

Of course, as part of a progressive tax system, it's fair for higher incomes to be taxed at higher rates. The problem is when the price of everything is also surging, as we've seen in the past couple of years, because it means the purchasing power of your income falls. Basically, if you're earning more, but the things you're paying for, like rent, food and petrol, get more expensive, you're not necessarily much better off.

But, that’s not all. If you think young people are getting it rough recently, tax isn’t the only thing being deducted from their pay.Many will have taken out an interest-free loan to fund their higher education, called HECS/HELP.The interest-free part is good (though not quite as good as the free education some readers will remember). But it’s another bite taken out of young people’s income at a time when cost of living has jumped.

And if you think bracket creep is bad, you might be surprised by the seemingly arbitrary jumps in compulsory HECS/HELP repayments between income brackets.Some people may have noticed they're losing a larger proportion of their overall income to HECS/HELP debt. That's because instead of arepayment rate – where you only pay the increasingly higher rates on income earned above each threshold – HECS/HELP debt is paid back through ansalary gets a bigger cut taken out of it.

