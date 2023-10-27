IDF reveals they have evidence North Korea supplied Hamas weapons for October 7

Israeli officials have revealed they have evidence Hamas used weapons supplied by North Korea in the deadly October 7 attacks.Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian terrorist group fired thousands of rockets as far north as Tel Aviv on October 7.

Tensions have heightened between Muslims and Jewish people across the world following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas. The Albanese government has also given a warning to Australians living in Lebanon to evacuate over fears of a larger regional conflict erupting.

