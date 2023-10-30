IDF Kills Hamas Commander in Gaza Strikes

The Israel Defense Forces said they killed Midhat Mabasher, the Hamas commander of the West Khan Yunis Battalion, in a series of strikes on Gaza on Friday.

Midhat Mabasher had participated in sniping attacks and used explosives against Israel’s military and in Israeli settlements, the IDF claims. The IDF added that they had also attacked over 250 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including tunnels, operational headquarters, and launching positions.Israel's Prime Minister issued another stern warning to his enemies, stating the country is fighting its 'Second War of Independence'.

