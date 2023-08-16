Identical twin girls diagnosed with rare medical condition in the womb

After seven years trying for a family, Marni Cochrane was more than halfway through her first pregnancy with identical twin girls when they were diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening medical condition. Two days later, Mrs Cochrane's own mum Helen Carlsson died of cancer without meeting her tiny granddaughters, who had been diagnosed at 22 weeks gestation with a condition known medically as Twin Anaemia Polycythaemia Sequence, or TAPS."It was very uncertain what the future held.
" The 43-year-old from Merrimac on the Gold Coast, had to deal with the overwhelming grief of losing her mother while also worrying about her twins, who were both at risk of developing heart failure and dying before they were even born.Identical twin girls Billie and Poppy Cochrane were diagnosed with twin anaemia polycythaemia sequence and were treated while still in the womb.Mater maternal fetal medicine specialist Glenn Gardener said TAPS occurred in about one in 20 cases of identical twins with a shared placent
