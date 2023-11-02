Icelandic surfers fear port development will ruin ‘perfect point break’

This spot, where surfers can enjoy either the midnight sun or the northern lights depending on the time of year, has in recent years become the heart of Iceland’s rapidly growing surfing community. Chris Burkard, the photographer and director of the documentary Under an Arctic Sky, describes it as the “perfect point break” and says in many parts of the world it would be considered “near sacred”.But just a few metres away from the wave, the sight of diggers and piled-up rocks are a reminder that this surfing haven is at imminent risk of being taken away.

Devastated surfers have vowed to fight the plans, which they say would permanently destroy the surfing potential of the beach. A petition to save Iceland’s “best surf spot” has attracted thousands of signatures.

The association is calling for a solution that would enable both the harbour to be expanded and the wave to be preserved. The harbour expansion plans ignore the potential cultural and economic benefits of the surfing economy, he adds, comparing it to the public reaction to Iceland’s flyfishers in the early days of the sport. “It would be absolutely devastating to us if this wave would be bulldozed over, literally.”Lár, whose five daughters surf (including his youngest, who is two years old), says the plans are in “the interests of the few”.

