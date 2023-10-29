Ice hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’

Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers, suffered a serious cut to his neck from a skate during a Challenge Cup match on Saturday,

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. “The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) confirmed Sunday’s matches across the UK have been postponed “in light of this deeply upsetting news”. Johnson had a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL before competing in a number of other leagues around the world, including Sweden and Germany. headtopics.com

He was later taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital while the Panthers tweeted shortly after the incident that the 8,000 fans in attendance had “been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency”.

