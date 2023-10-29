Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dead after suffering slashed neck during Nottingham Panthers match

American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has tragically died from a sickening injury suffered during a match in England. The Nottingham Panthers forward had his neck slashed by an opposing player’s skate in a “freak accident” during Sunday’s (AEDT) Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers. WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT: Match halted after harrowing incident involving Adam Johnson.

In a statement of their own, the EHIL said: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and team mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time. “We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam’s family at this time. The accident occurred just one day after Johnson’s 29th birthday. “The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him,” the Panthers added.

